125 years

December 17, 1894

Ex-sheriff G.C. Allinger will move from Port Jefferson to Jackson Center next week, preparatory to building a new mill.

Quincy is making a strong effort to establish a canning factory in that place. The factory will supply work for about 100 hands.

100 years ago

December 17, 1919

Dr. J.F. Richeson, the dentist, has installed an x-ray electric machine in his dental office. The machine is manufactured by the Rogers Electric Laboratories Co., of Cleveland, and is operated by an electric motor. Any size picture can be taken.

Secretary of State Smith in Columbus today authorized the incorporation of the Sidney Trading Company with a $52,000 capitalization. L.M. Studevant, of this city, is one of the incorporators.

75 years ago

December 17, 1944

Sales of the Cherry Cheer building at the intersection of West North Street and Highland Avenue, to Ross Salmon, of Ottesen, Iowa, for use as a distribution center for baby chicks and young poultry, was announced today by J.C. Carothers, owner of the building.

50 years ago

December 17, 1969

Arthur Bond, manager of Uhlman’s Department store, is scheduled to be guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon meeting of the Sidney Optimist Club. He is expected to talk on “Christmas Merchandising.”

The Dixie Oil Co. of Sidney is the apparent low bidder offering to supply the city approximately 90,000 gallons of gasoline in 1970. Bids on the city’s gasoline purchase, which this year includes the city’s school vehicle needs, were taken at noon, Friday. Dixie bid 22.25 cents a gallon for regular and 25.75 cents per gallon for premium.

25 years ago

December 17, 1994

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Just because he’s bankrupt doesn’t mean Wayne Newton is denying himself the finer things in life. Newton admitted in federal bankruptcy court Wednesday that he bought a sculpture and a painting by Renoir from Sotheby’s auction house after filing for Chapter 11 protection in August 1992. But he denied newspaper reports that he frittered away nearly $163,000 in auctions on other artwork, a guitar pick used by Elvis and a cigarette case that belonged to Errol Flynn.

Photos: Beth Shiverdecker and Bart Doseck are crowned queen and king of the Russia High School homecoming Friday night while, across the county, Molly Wyen and Adam Egbert smile after being crowned queen and king of the Anna High School homecoming.

Sketch: Play it again, Santa. Anna Elementary School fourth-grader Laura Sherman, created this greeting featuring Santa at the piano. There are now only eight days left until Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

