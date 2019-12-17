County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison

SIDNEY – A Port Jefferson area woman was sentenced to four years in state prison and declared a sex offender for her part in a sex-related felony case heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

The case was among several taken before Judge James Stevenson recently.

Alyssa N. Clark, 29, 9208 Pasco-Montra Road, was sentenced to 48 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

She was arrested on Aug. 19 charged in the case due to her being more than 10 years older than the victim. Online court records indicate she had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old male earlier this year between June 15-30 and July 10-15.

Stevenson also ruled she is a Tier II sex offender. She must report to authorities every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Matthew Reed, 23, 1201 Hilltop Ave. Apt. F, received prison terms in two separate cases.

He received 17 months with the ODRC on each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

In a second case, Reed was sentenced to 11 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. This term will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the previous case.

Ibrahima Sy, 21, 621 S. Walnut Ave., was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of criminal simulation, a first-degree misdemeanor. He attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Taco Bell in Sidney on May 16.

He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs. If the fine and costs are paid with 45 days the jail term will be suspended.

In other cases:

• Kandice M. Centers, 35, at large, was ordered to the county jail until she could be enrolled into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) program in Lima on charges involving the sale of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and cocaine in February.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Alan Terry, 42, 480 Mires Lane, was pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference. Terry was ordered to forfeit a 1996 Jeep used in the commission of the crimes.

He was found guilty of selling Methamphetamine in February. When sentenced he faces a maximum penalty of 30 months in prison and a $7,500 fine.

• Aaron J. Oskowski, 41, 2641 Terryhawk Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a recent status conference. When sentenced he faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Christopher D. Smith, 46, 18912 State Route 706, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested with Methamphetamine on June 10. He faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Robbie Copeland, 50, 1039 Riverbend Blvd., was placed on five years of probation on charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs and attempted possessing criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was found guilty to having Methamphetamine on Jan. 21.

He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs. He was ordered to gain and maintain employment.

• Michael Henry Cotterman, 48, Dayton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during a status conference. He was arrested April 19 with Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. He faces up to 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Roy Carroll, 65, Celina, Pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested May 20 with Methamphetamine. He faces up to 12 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Deanna Renee Fogt, 35, 320 N. Miami Ave., was placed on five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. She was assessed court costs and ordered to obtain drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. She was arrested May 21 with Methamphetamine.

• Timothy Jackson Jr., 36, 129 S. Walnut Ave., failed to appear in court for his sentencing. His bond was forfeited and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

• Joy Naomi Gorongsay, 41, 757 Park St., was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony. All action in the case is pending until the outcome of the counseling is determined.

• Charles H. Jackson Jr., 55, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also assessed court costs and ordered to obtain employment, and drug and alcohol counseling.

• Amanda Lynn Harsh, 25, New Carlisle, was ordered to participate in the WORTH Center program on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto ground of a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony. She attempted to take Methamphetamine into the county jail on March 22.

• Ashley Thornhill, 30, 615 Ann Place, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of attempted tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony. She falsified paperwork in an attempt to transfer ownership of a 2003 Ford truck.

She was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

• Luis M. Macias Jr., 51, 1205 Hilltop Ave. Apt. D, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail, but was credited for time already served. He was ordered to successfully complete mental health counseling.

Macias reportedly struck and choked a female resident. Court records noted his 1992 domestic violence conviction in Darke County.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

