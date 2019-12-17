Topp named next chamber director

NEW BREMEN — The Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce has announced Sara Topp will serve as the new executive director of the organization.

Topp was promoted to the position of executive director following the resignation of Executive Director Logan O’Neill. O’Neill was recently hired as the executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council.

“I have served on the board, alongside Logan for three years, it has been great to see him lead the chamber through new programs and membership initiatives. We will miss him, but I’m happy for the new opportunity he has. Everyone at the Chamber wishes him the best!” Board Chair Trent Fledderjohann said. “I know Sara is going to step in and do very well as our new Executive Director, and we are excited to have her. She is familiar with the organization and has a desire to see the Chamber grow through membership but also by offering new possibilities that will continue to strengthen and support our local businesses and communities.”

Topp said she is eager to get started in the new role.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to serve as the next Executive Director for the chamber. I look forward to continuing partnerships with our Golden Triangle community and driving the continued growth of the chamber.”

Topp has served as the Member Services Coordinator since 2017. Topp will assume her new role on Jan. 20, 2020.