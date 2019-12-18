125 years

December 18, 1894

The telephone exchange being placed in Sidney by the Central Union Telephone Co. is now about complete. By the last of the week, the exchange will be connected with the long distance telephone and citizens of Sidney will have the pleasure of talking to parties in any of the large cities, such as New York, Boston, Cleveland, and Chicago. Fifty-six numbers have been assigned to parties on the local exchange.

———

Rumor has it that during the repairs on the Masonic Temple, the Masonic goat made its escape. A liberal reward is allegedly offered for its return.

100 years ago

December 18, 1919

The United States Supreme Court in a unanimous decision today upheld the constitutionality of the wartime prohibition act. The decision was unanimous. The opinion written by Associate Justice Brandies, held in effect, however, that the war-invoked dry period still may be terminated by presidential proclamation of demobilization.

75 years ago

December 18, 1944

Two survivors of the sinking of the light aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Princeton, in the battle off Leyte, are home to spend the holidays with their parents. They are: Fireman 2/C Lyle M. Doseck, and Seaman 2/C Joseph F. Ewing.

———

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will present a concert here on Thursday evening under the sponsorship of the Community Concert Association. The “pop” concert will be presented in the Warner Ohio Theatre as an added feature to the “Here In Person” series for this season.

50 years ago

December 18, 1969

Fourth Avenue between Michigan and Campbell Streets was opened to traffic by the city at 9 a.m. today, without ceremony. The street opening ends about five years of planning by city officials to open a new route between the two major east-west roads in West Sidney.

———

Ed Zorn, of Jackson Center, has been named an extension agent in charge of programs in a 19-county area of southern Ohio between Eaton and Washington Court House. Zorn will be working primarily with beef and sheep raisers. Following graduation from Jackson Center High School, Zorn took his college work at Ohio State.

25 years ago

December 18, 1994

Photo: Sidney High School students Cheryl Heintz, 14, and Guari Shrotriya, 15, decorate a classroom door. Student Council members were assigned doors for each faculty member and decorated them for Christmas using theme ideas from the teachers. The door decorating will be judged Friday by Emerson Elementary teachers.

———

Mike Lieber of Sidney was hired Thursday by the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Directors to serve as membership director for the YMCA, reported Executive Director Dennis Ruble.

———

Sketch: A jolly snowman offers a timely message in this drawing by Erin Timman a senior at Sidney High School. There are now 7 days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org