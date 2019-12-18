Fulk shares wine etiquette tips

Editor’s note: The Sidney Daily News is publishing a series of articles on etiquette as the holiday season approaches.

SIDNEY — Whether you’re clinking glasses with family and friends this holiday season or simply toasting to the new year, it is always nice to know a little wine etiquette.

Here are some simple tips to make you more aware:

• Glass holding — Hold your glass between your thumb and forefinger. By holding your glass by the stem, you won’t warm up your chilled wine with the heat from your hand.

• Avoid messy glassware — Try to drink from the same position on your wine glass to reduce unsightly mouth marks.

• Toasting technique — When clinking for a toast, clink glasses bell to bell (filled part of glass) to avoid breakage.

• Pouring technique — When pouring wine, hold the bottle towards the base. Don’t pour more into your glass than you do into that of your guests. Try to keep them equal. You want to leave plenty of room in the glass for the wine to breathe. Instead of pouring a full glass, pour just under half. Fill your glass less than half way to give your wine room to breathe.

• Take the time to taste — When taking the first sip, let the wine linger on your taste buds. Don’t drink in full gulps, but let your palette experience the full taste of the wine. The first taste tells you a lot about the wine, but so does the aftertaste.

• Wine refills — Offer wine to others before pouring seconds for yourself.

• Know your varieties — Although you may not be an expert, you can share how you came to serve this particular bottle. You may even want to have a list of what you’re serving, in case a guest wants to find it for themselves.

• Bring an offering — Bringing a bottle of wine to your hostess or host is always a hit, but don’t be offended if your bottle isn’t shared during the meal. If the dinner was planned with a particular wine and food pairing in mind, your bottle may not fit into that scheme. To have your wine shared during dinner, talk to the host and let them know.

Cheers! Sip and enjoy!

By H. Roger Fulk For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is holds the rank of full professor emeritus at Wright State University, where he served as the chair of the Office Information Systems Program. He is also a certified etiquette trainer.

