Skating rink to host all-night parties

SIDNEY – Rolling Hills Skating Rink in Sidney is celebrating the holiday season with a pair of all-night skating events.

Rolling Hills will host an all-night skating event from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. The event is geared toward children ages 8 to 16.

Rolling Hills Skating Rink owner Dan Egbert and his staff have wrapped 300 presents for the night. Egbert estimated they spent approximately 60 hours wrapping the presents that are filled with prizes such as new skates, gift certificates, shirts and items from the snack bar.

Guests will play games throughout the night and will skate through an obstacle course created by the presents. There also will be prizes awarded during the party, and the event’s first 50 guests will have access to a VIP room with free candy and drinks.

Admission for Saturday’s event is $20, which includes skate rental, a gift grab, hot dogs at midnight and doughnuts, chocolate milk and orange juice in the morning.

Rolling Hills Skating Rink will host a New Year’s Eve party from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The New Year’s party will be limited to the first 250 guests.

There will be $1,000 worth of prizes given away in a balloon drop, which will feature 2,020 balloons, and guests will have a chance to win a 40-inch television.

Admission for the New Year’s party will be $25, which will include skate rental, party favors, sauerkraut, sausage and hot dogs at midnight and doughnuts and chocolate milk in the morning.

“By far the best babysitter in town for that kind of money, I would have to think so,” Egbert said.

Parents need to sign permission slips for their children for both events. For guests who don’t want to stay the entire night, parents can pick them up at 1 a.m.

For more information, visit https://skaterollinghills.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/rollinghillsskate/, call 937-492-7587 or visit the rink at 105 E. Russell Road in Sidney.

Dan Egbert, left, and Adam Henline, both of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at Rolling Hills Skating Rink. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_IMGP1509-copy.jpg Dan Egbert, left, and Adam Henline, both of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at Rolling Hills Skating Rink. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Rolling Hills Skating Rink owner Dan Egbert, of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at his skating rink. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_IMGP1510-copy.jpg Rolling Hills Skating Rink owner Dan Egbert, of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at his skating rink. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Adam Henline, left, and Dan Egbert, both of St. Marys, look at a stack of presents for an obstacle course Tuesday at Rolling Hills Skating Rink. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_IMGP1513-copy.jpg Adam Henline, left, and Dan Egbert, both of St. Marys, look at a stack of presents for an obstacle course Tuesday at Rolling Hills Skating Rink. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Rolling Hills Skating Rink owner Dan Egbert, of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at his skating rink. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_IMGP1503-copy.jpg Rolling Hills Skating Rink owner Dan Egbert, of St. Marys, stacks presents Tuesday for an obstacle course at his skating rink. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

