Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Elf the Musical,” Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Opera, will present “New Year’s Eve: Bella Italia!” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “The Jazz Music of A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $24 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Lima Symphony will present “Music of the Knights” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The concert will feature music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by contacting the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or going online to www.limasymphony.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Queens of Soul, with a Tribute to Aretha Franklin” on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $24 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninof” on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The fourth annual “A Carillon Christmas” will be held at Carillon Historical Park beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Carillon Historical Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children. Children ages 3 and under are admitted for free.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host their “Beer, Bourbon & Bites” event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at M Event Center, 24688 Co. Rd. 10, Coshocton. Event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for friends of the museum and $55 otherwise. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $35. Paid reservations are accepted in cash, credit card or check and are due by Jan. 17. All attendees will receive a 3-month friends of the museum membership, which includes free museum admission. For more information, contact 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitemore St., Coshocton, will offer free admission from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29. During this time the museum will also be accepting donations for the Coshocton County Animal Shelter & HATA. Everyone who donates will be entered into a contest to win a $35 gift card to Good Boy Bakery. Winner will be drawn Jan. 3.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Sidney American Legion will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave. The dinner will be buffet style and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $12 pre-sale and $14 at the door. The dance will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are $5 pre-sale and $7 at the door. Party favors will be provided, and pork and sauerkraut will be served at midnight. To reserve a table, call 937-492-6410 or stop by the Sidney Veterans Center.

• All locations of the Auglaize County Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at the children’s department of the Piqua Public Library through Monday, Dec. 20. All letters will receive a response from the North Pole.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Additional performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

• The Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana will hold a lecture, “Christmas in England during World War II” at 11:30 a.m. at the museum, 1652 Main St. Urbana. Tea and a biscuit will be offered in British tradition.

• There will be a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the Maplewood Grange on Maplewood Road. All donations will be given to Charlie and Janet Shroyer.

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

• The White Memorial Library will host a “Reboot Day at the Library” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a family story time at 10:45 a.m., a move at 1 p.m., and games and puzzles for those wishing to attend afterward.