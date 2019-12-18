Sidney’s Christmas tree, yard waste pick-up schedule

SIDNEY — Fresh-cut Christmas trees will be collected by Republic during the first two weeks of January 2020, weather permitting, according to a city of Sidney press release.

Trees should be placed at the street curb the same day as your trash collection.

City crews, weather permitting, will be picking up fresh-cut Christmas trees along with any yard waste the week of Jan. 13, 2020. This will be the only week scheduled in January for curbside yard waste collection.

Please have your trees, along with any other yard waste, at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. No yard waste stickers are required for Christmas trees or any yard waste, unless you are a low volume bag user for trash pick-up.

Please follow these guidelines for pick-up:

• Christmas trees and yard waste must be placed out at the street curb. No alley pick up of trees or yard waste will be done.

• Yard waste needs to be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your normal trash collection day.

• Decorations, garland or any non-vegetative materials must be removed from the Christmas tree.

• Yard waste must be contained by box, trash can, or biodegradable bag or bundled.

• For low-volume trash users, all yard waste requires yard waste tags on each box, trash can, biodegradable bag or bundle of material.

• Yard waste bundles must be wrapped with rope or heavy twine (no wire) and cannot exceed 60 pounds.

• Brush must be no larger than 2-inches in diameter, cannot exceed 4-feet in length and cannot exceed 60 pounds.

Weather permitting, all Christmas trees and yard waste will be picked up by the end of day Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Christmas trees not put curbside for collection by Friday, Jan. 17 will not be collected until the February collection week (Feb. 10, 2020). Yard waste and trees not collected must be removed from the curb and brought back out for collection in February.

It may take over a week to collect the yard waste, weather permitting.

For answers to questions, please call the city of Sidney service center at 937-498-8117.