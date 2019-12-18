Sidney BOE sets organizational meeeting

SIDNEY — The final meeting of 2019 was held Monday night, Dec. 16, for the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Members Linda Meininger and Jason Schaffner were excused because of illness.

Chip Hix was recognized for his years on the board of education. Hix, who was defeated in his re-election effort in November, also served on the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education.

Board President Bob Smith thanked Hix for his service to the school district. Smith said when the board was split on a decision, Hix was the voice of reason and guided the board in the right direction.

The organizational meeting for the board will be held Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the board office. At that time new member Michele Lott and incumbents Smith and Mandi Croft will be sworn into office.

Brooke Gessler will serve as president pro tem at the meeting.

In other business Monday, the board:

• Entered into an agreement with John Linder as a school security substitute. He will be paid $17.50 per hour for the 2019-20 school year.

• Approved a contract with Vartek Master Services for a period of Jan. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023, for an information technology solution for the school district. The 3 1/2 year contract calls for $29,943 to be paid during the transfer year. The first year of the contract is for $417,949; second year, $430,069; and third year, $442,541.

According to Superintendent Bob Humbler, Vartek will be taking over all technology and will be the district’s educational technology leader.

• Approved payment of $26,525 to Huelskamp Drainage and Excavation for the excess cost of the playground project.

• Approved a tax sharing agreement with the city of Sidney for BBS Charities LCC and Industrial Recyclers LLC CRA for a property tax abatement. The agreement is effective Sept. 23, 2019.

• Approved Ryan Austin Cupp, Hunter Mykeal Cisco, Skiler Paige Gustafson and Jaclyn Paula Walling for early graduation with the Class of 2020.

• Accepted the resignations of Vic Stewart, sub custodian; Larry McLaughlin, Latchkiey aide; and Brooke Marshall, aide.

• Hired Jennifer Sharp, Scott Roddy and Steve Corbin as substitute teachers at a rate of $105 per day.

• Hired classified substitutes Jenny Coverstone, aide, $12 per hour; Jennifer Muhlenkamp, aid, $12 per hour; Jenny Coverstone, secretary, $14.48 per hour; Dawn Kneeper, cook, $10.14 per hour; Abby Wagner, cook, $10.34 per hour; Steve Corbin, custodian, $14.39 per hour; and Scott Roddy, custodian, $14.39 per hour.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Brandyn Heitman, Sidney Middle School boys basketball coach, $1,500; Brent Anderson, wrestling head coach, $7,952; and Alex Blosser, Sidney Middle School wrestling coach, $1,590.