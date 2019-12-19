125 years

December 19, 1894

The board of health at its meeting last night on the complaints on the G.F. Yenney slaughter house, approved a motion to permit Mr. Yenney to continue his slaughtering for the present season near the Big Four Railroad river bridge. After this season, however, he must do his slaughtering outside the city limits.

———

Frank, one of the fire department horses, injured his left hind leg last evening by kicking against the stall and will not be fit for service for several days. He is the oldest horse in the fire department, having been in service 11 years. Charles Benjamin’s horse named Tom is filling his place.

100 years ago

December 19, 1919

John Foster, of Sidney, is one of six young men, students at Miami University, initiated into the Sigma Delta Chi Fraternity, a journalistic organization. The young men plan to go into newspaper work when they finish school.

———

The Secretary of State in Columbus today authorized the Eclipse Folding Machine Co. of this city to increase its capitalization from $60,000 to $100,000.

75 years ago

December 19, 1944

Securities totaling more than a million dollars were deposited today in the Chase National Bank in New York City, to the credit of Miami County, for the erection of a hospital between Troy and Piqua. The sum was bequeathed for this purpose by the late Jacob G. Dettmer, a native of Miami County. The bequest has been contested in the courts for several years.

50 years ago

December 19, 1969

There may have to be new school levies in Shelby County – to pay for the nets burned or left smoking in Friday night’s basketball action. Kenny Mann poured in 44 points in a losing effort as Jackson Center dropped a 93-85 decision to Fort Loramie.

———

Lai Khe, Vietnam – Bob Hope launched his sixth Christmas tour of Vietnam today with a two-hour show before 13,000 sun-baked GIs at this base camp of the 1st Infantry Division. Astronaut Neil Armstrong put in a surprise appearance. He said that with all of the accomplishments of space travel, “it is too bad men can’t learn to live together in peace down here.”

25 years ago

December 19, 1994

About sixty residents in the north end of Sidney gathered Thursday to seek a senior citizen and/or teen center and ask questions about traffic control and parking. Esther Kinstler, treasurer of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Citizens, asked council for a senior citizen building so the seniors would have a place of their own with storage capacity. “As you all know, city government works slow, but we are working in that direction,” responded Sidney Mayor Tom Miller.

———

Sketch: Colorful Christmas lights and a snowman ornament are signs of the season in this greeting created by Matt Clem, Port Jefferson. Clem is a freshman at Sidney High School. There are six days left until Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

