Dentist aims to ease patients’ fears

SIDNEY – Dr. Ben Warnock understands the terror some people feel when they visit a dentist because he too has a fear of doctors, shots and needles.

So when he heard Sidney didn’t have any dentists who perform IV sedation, he saw an opportunity to help people in the community whose fear has prevented them from seeking dental help.

“When you don’t have somebody that can help you fill that need of IV sedation, you have a population of people that don’t go to the dentist, and their health declines because of it,” Warnock said. “In my 18 years of doing dentistry, I’ve been able to help a lot of people who have severe fear and won’t even go to the dentist because of it.”

Warnock now is seeing patients in Sidney as he has purchased Evers Dental Center from Dr. Matthew Evers.

Warnock, who previously worked in Lima, began the transition to Sidney in June. He performed some dental surgeries in June and July before seeing more of the practice’s patients starting in August.

“The patients have been unbelievably welcoming and very, very kind,” Warnock said. “And I really appreciate that.”

Of the 7,548 active dentists in Ohio, approximately 650 of them have permits that would allow them to provide IV services, according to the Ohio State Dental Board. So fewer than 9 percent of Ohio dentists provide IV sedation like Warnock.

“It’s safe because you’re breathing on your own, you swallow on your own, you can handle simple commands,” Warnock said. “You just don’t care what I’m doing, don’t tend to remember anything.”

Warnock, who lives on a farm in Harrod, earned his bachelor’s and dental degrees from The Ohio State University. He also learned from some of the nation’s most respected dentists.

He learned oral surgery from Dr. Carl Misch, founder of the Misch International Implant Institute and author of best-selling books including “Contemporary Implant Dentistry” and “Dental Implant Prosthetics.”

Warnock also learned from Dr. Peter Dawson, founder of The Dawson Academy and author of books such as “The Complete Dentist Manual: The Essential Guide to Being a Complete Care Dentist” and “A Better Way: The surprising path to a complete life.”

He studied with Dr. Dan Becker in Dayton, where he was educated in IV sedation.

Warnock’s first dental education came from his father, Dr. Eric Warnock. His father, who shares his fear of doctors and needles, didn’t have much money growing up and thus didn’t visit a dentist until he was in college and needed a root canal.

Eric Warnock’s first visit to a dentist inspired him to help others suffering with dental pain, advertising his practice as catering to cowards and taking the fear out of dentistry.

Warnock followed his father’s lead in catering to patients who have a fear of dental procedures and easing their fears.

“What we do to people, it’s kind of barbaric,” he said. “And when you’re sedated, you don’t care. If dentistry was set up today and it was a brand new field that we were going to do today, I think everybody would end up being sedated for every procedure.”

In order to perform IV sedation, dentists need an educated team and special equipment. Warnock said he uses an electrocardiogram, oxygen monitor and stethoscope during IV sedation and gives oxygen to patients.

“We go over and above,” he said. “There are a lot of things that you don’t have to do that we do, and that’s important to me because safety is first and foremost for all we do.”

Warnock is accepting new patients and will offer discounts for members of the military and first responders. He accepts almost all insurances and will have a plan for patients without insurance.

He’ll also have appointments available for dental emergencies.

“I’ve always believed that if somebody calls and they are in pain that we’ll see them that day,” he said.

Warnock thinks he’ll be able to help a lot of people in Shelby County, especially those who are seeking services such as IV sedation and oral surgery.

“I think that there’s a need here, and I’m going to do my best to take care of people,” Warnock said.

For more information about Warnock’s practice, visit 325 2nd Ave. in Sidney or call 937-492-1790.

Dr. Ben Warnock, left, of Harrod, talks with patient and Western Ohio Mortgage employee Adam Rose, of DeGraff, at Evers Dental Center recently. Warnock purchased the practice from Dr. Matthew Evers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN121719NewDentist.jpg Dr. Ben Warnock, left, of Harrod, talks with patient and Western Ohio Mortgage employee Adam Rose, of DeGraff, at Evers Dental Center recently. Warnock purchased the practice from Dr. Matthew Evers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

