Carrico promoted to staff lieutenant

COLUMBUS – Lt. John S. Carrico was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant by Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Carrico will transfer from his current assignment at the Wapakoneta Post to serve as an assistant district commander at the Piqua District Headquarters.

Carrico began his patrol career in November 1987 as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Portsmouth Post. He began his training as a member of the 119th Academy Class in January 1990. He earned his commission in June of that year and was assigned to the Wapakoneta Post. In 1995, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year three times.

In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Piqua Post to serve as an assistant post commander. In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Wapakoneta Post to serve as post commander.

Carrico completed advanced leadership training at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command in 2008.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.