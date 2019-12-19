Houston Community Center Trustees announce annual dinner meeting

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Center Trustees has expressed their appreciation to everyone who attended the annual turkey/ham dinner held Nov. 10.

Pizza Friday nights continue to be held the first Friday of each month through March from 5 to 8 p.m. Call ahead orders for dine-in and carry-out are available.

The annual dinner meeting will be held Feb. 5, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Memberships are due at that time. The association will provide a meat item and beverages. Members attending are asked to bring a covered dish.

The annual homemade noodle dinner will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event is open to the public.

For anyone interested in renting the building, contact Trisha Curl at 937-638-6238.