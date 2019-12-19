Armstrong Explorers program to explore “Weird Science” in 2020

WAPAKONETA—The Ohio space museum named after the first person to step foot on the moon, Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong, is accepting applications for their Armstrong Explorers 2020 Winter program. This is an interactive six-week STEM experience for students that takes place after school in the newly dedicated Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center within the Armstrong Air & Space Museum.

There are two separate six-week programs that start the week of Jan. 14, 2020 for grades first through third and fourth through sixth from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This season’s theme is “Weird Science”. Each group will conduct fun scientific experiments tailored to their age range. The first through third group will make colorful elephant toothpaste, experiment with candy, and much more. The fourth through sixth group will make their own custom chalk, conduct experiments on breakfast cereal, as well as other activities.

When Ellen Engle, the head educator for this program, was asked why this theme of “Weird Science” was chosen she explained, “In the past we have done engineering challenges or lessons that pertain to flight and space. Now with our new STEM center we can branch out and do chemistry or other science experiments. ‘Weird Science’ will branch us out to not only an air and space museum but, a science museum. Remember, STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.”

To sign up for the Armstrong Explorers, one registration form and a fee of $50 per participant must be completed. Forms are on the museum’s website, armstrongmuseum.org, under “Camps/After School Programs” or at the museum’s front desk. They should be mailed or turned in to the museum before the start of the first meeting. Fee is payable by cash, check, or card charged at the museum. For questions, contact the museum’s outreach educator, Ellen Engle, at education@armstrongmuseum.org or 419-738-8871.