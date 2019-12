Santa Claus paid a surprise visit to the holiday blood drive held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Knights of Columbus in McCartyville recently. After handing out candy canes to all the donors, Santa rolled up his sleeve to donate blood also.

