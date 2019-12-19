Sidney Bicentennial coins arrive in time for Christmas

SIDNEY — The Sidney Bicentennial silver coins have arrived, and are ready for distribution.

The .999 fine silver coins were minted by Osborne Coinage of Cincinnati.

Those who pre-ordered the coins can pick them up at the downtown office Mutual Federal Savings Bank, the downtown office of Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, the Shelby County Historical Society, or the office of City Clerk Kari Egbert.

A limited number of additional coins are currently available. They will be available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. The coins are $50 each.

In addition, special keepsake boxes are available for $5 each. Each box can hold two coins, and were designed for those who want to display both the Shelby County Bicentennial and the Sidney Bicentennial silver coins.

Both the Shelby County coin and the Sidney coins were designed by Mary Beth Monnier, president of Creative Marketing Strategies, with input from the Bicentennial Committee. Monnier used the graphics from the respective bicentennial logos for each coin design.

“The obverse of the coin contains the year of Sidney’s founding (1820) and the words ‘County Seat for Shelby County,’” Shelby County Commissioner and Co-chair of the Bicentennial Committee Bob Guillozet said. “In addition, it shows the tower of the Shelby County Courthouse.”

“The reverse side of the coin shows an image of the Big Four Bridge,” Guillozet said. “In addition, the number 200 is below the bridge along with the words ‘Gateway to the Miami Valley.’”

“Mary Beth did a great job of taking our ideas and creating a coin that will still have meaning a century from now!” Guillozet continued. “She was more than patient with those of us who served on the committee as we developed the design. For that we will always be grateful.”

“The coins will be available until the supply runs out,” Sidney Mayor and Bicentennial Co-Chair Mike Barhorst said. “Unless there is a great demand, we probably will not order more. Most of those who purchased the coins wanted them as a keepsake to be passed down from generation to generation within their family. Several have purchased coins for their grandchildren. Obviously the coins have a monetary value, but most of those who have purchased them did not do so for investment purposes.”

“A number of people have asked about the availability of Shelby County coins,” Barhorst noted. “There were 502 coins minted, and there are none remaining for sale.

The Sidney coin comes in a protective plastic case. The case keeps the coins from being scratched when handled. The case can easily be removed if the purchaser wants to do so.