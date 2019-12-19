SIDNEY—The Historic Sidney Theatre will be starting a Youth Jazz Ensemble.

The first meeting date for those that are interested will be Monday, Jan. 6 ,at 6 p.m. in the West Storefront next to the theatre.

Those that are interested in joining must first contact Laney Shaw, director of Education and Engagement, by Jan. 5 by emailing office@sidneytheatre.com.

This ensemble will be comprised of high school aged members in the community who would like to bring their instrumental talents to life. Placement will be determined after the first meeting.

Each participant should bring a music stand, water, something to write with, and their instrument.

This group will continue to meet on Mondays at 6 p.m., and will form two full concerts for the year of 2020.

There is no cost associated with joining.

For questions or concerns, call Laney Shaw at 937-498-1921 or email office@sidneytheatre.com.