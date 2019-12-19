Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:44 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory Allen Harriger, 42, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

Crashes

Eugene B. Berning, 90, 7445 Hoying Road, was cited an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:16 a.m.

Berning was traveling eastbound on Shelby Street approaching Miami Avenue when he failed to stop his vehicle from sliding on the ice and going into the intersection and path of the southbound vehicle on Miami Avenue that was driven by Jennifer M. Koltak, 39, 609 Westover Drive.

• Sherrie Cotterman, 44, 1539 Spruce Ave., was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:22 a.m.

Cotterman was traveling southbound from the east drive of Sidney High School and onto Campbell Road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle on Campbell Road that was driven by Claire Michelle Songao Santos-Peredo, 46, 2745 Andrew Court.

• Mary Green, 78, 14015 Wones Road, was cited with a speeding violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:09 a.m.

Green was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop for and struck the stopped vehicle in front of her at the intersection of the Interstate 75 entrance ramp.

The other vehicle was driven by Victoria Johnson, 50, 627 Ardiss Place.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:39 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

WEDNESDAY

-1:21 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.