125 years

December 20, 1894

Charles Benjamin went to Bluffton, Allen County, this afternoon on business. He and his father expect to build a handle factory in that community.

———

The barber shops in Sidney will close at 12 o’clock noon on Christmas Day.

100 years ago

December 20, 1919

The community Christmas tree will be decorated Monday afternoon by a number of high school students. The tree is standing in the northwest corner of the courthouse yard.

———

At Beechmont, the grounds of Louis Wagner on Chestnut Avenue, 10 evergreen trees, valued at $100 were cut down and carried away. Each year they have trouble with someone taking the trees.

75 years ago

December 20, 1944

An all-time high, record-breaking number of mail pieces cleared through the Sidney post office yesterday. A total of 50,010 letters and Christmas cards went through the local cancelling machines – 6,000 more than ever before.

———

Sidney residents were urged today to conserve the waste paper from their Christmas wrappings and have it bundled for the Boy Scouts when they stage their big paper collection on Dec. 30, to aid men overseas, where critical shortages are threatened as a result of a shortage of packing supplies.

50 years ago

December 20, 1969

A Sidney man has been appointed the new secretary-manager of the Shelby County Motor Club. Ralph L. Helman, 44, will assume his new duties Jan. 2, replacing Robert Stump, also of Sidney, who is retiring at the end of this month. Helman has been employed the past 19 years in the sales engineering department of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. here.

25 years ago

December 20, 1994

PIQUA – Construction is expected to begin later this month on a new $500,000 facility for the Piqua district office of the Social Security Administration, which serves recipients in Shelby, Miami and Darke Counties. The 6,200-square-foot building is to be constructed along Looney Road south of U.S. 36 in Piqua said Doug Hague, president of Tri-County Builders of Covington, general contractor.

———

Shelby County Clerk of Courts Barbara Geuy will retire from her position effective Feb. 1, 1995, she announced Friday. Geuy has held the office for 22 years and has been associated with the clerk’s office for 32 years. She is in the middle of her sixth term in office.

———

Photo: Gary Van Fossen is sworn in as Shelby County Commissioner by Judge John Schmitt Thursday morning as Van Fossen’s wife, Sue, stands at his side. Van Fossen’s term begins Jan. 1.

———

Sketch: It takes a team effort to get Christmas greetings mailed in this drawing by Botkins Elementary School fourth-grader Maria Lenhart. There are now only five days left until Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org