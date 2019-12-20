2020 Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors announced

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering announces the election results for their Board of Directors for the 2020 Gathering. This will be the 28th gathering, and will be held over Labor Day weekend.

The Board of Directors includes Donnie Clark as chariman, Kari Hollis as co-chair, Ben Campbell as treasurer, Johanna McGrath as secretary, Annette Miller as the adviser, and members Dave Wenrick, Cheri Roeth, Luke Bowman and Holly LeVeck.

The 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors extended a “thank you” to all who make the gathering possible, through volunteering, donations of materials, or financial support. Their help allows the Fort Rowdy Gathering to continue. The 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors would like to give a special thank you to the following for their donations: Covington Saving & Loan, NewTech Plastic, Operation Venture, Scott Fisher, General Films, Mega City Fire & Security, the City of Covington, Marias Technologies, and all the volunteers who helped with the gathering, without whom, the work would not get done. The 2019 board would also like to recognize the gathering’s special friend, Sam Herron, for his continuing support of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

Monthly public meetings will be held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning in January 2020. Meetings will be held at the Covington City Building, 1 S. High St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Anita at 937-676-3381.