Endsley to chair United Way Board in 2020

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the 2020 Board chair will be Cindy Endsley, Anna Middle School principal.

Endsley has been a member of the United Way Board of Trustees for three years, serving the past two years on the Executive Committee. She also serves on the Community Initiatives Committee, Student United Way Committee and as an allocations team member for Investing in Youth.

“It is truly an honor to serve as the chair of the Shelby County United Way Board,” said Endsley. “I am very blessed to serve on the board with some of Shelby County’s strongest leaders. Our leadership supports 29 partner agencies, which is critical to the health of our community. Giving back to your hometown is very humbling and can be in the form of your time, talents, or treasure. The opportunities to give are endless and I encourage everyone to find a way to “Live United”!

For the last eight years, Endsley has been with Anna Local Schools and previously in Sidney City Schools as a middle school teacher for 16 years. She earned her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University, Master’s degree from The Ohio State University, and Education Specialist from the University of Dayton. Endsley and her husband, Dave, have two children and live in Anna, Ohio.