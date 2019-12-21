25 years

December 21, 1894

The post office will be open from 9 to 10 a.m. on Christmas and New Years and the carriers will make one collection and one delivery on those days.

William Shine today received from the celebrated Perkins terrapin farm, near Baltimore, one dozen large diamond-back terrapin. Three years ago he received one dozen small ones. These are the only live terrapins ever received in this county. The latest shipment will be placed on display in Shine’s window tomorrow.

100 years ago

December 21, 1919

Mr. and Mrs. George Bartel, of south of the city, escaped with only slight injuries in an accident yesterday afternoon. They were returning home and near the Union school house their horse became frightened at a tractor and threw them from the buggy.

75 years ago

December 21, 1944

Mrs. D.L. Bunker was elected president for 1945 of the Gold Star Mothers, when members met yesterday afternoon in the home of Mrs. Walter Pence. Mrs. Emma Hodge was named vice president; Mrs. Ferris Elliott, secretary; Mrs. Alan Mumford, treasurer, and Mrs. Richard Hayner, chaplain.

50 years ago

December 21, 1969

Capt. Phil Satterlee of the Sidney Salvation Army reported today that contributions to the kettle fund is reaching the $3,000 mark. The money will be used, he said, to furnish Christmas to 56 families composed of 268 persons.

25 years ago

December 21, 1994

Six weeks after ground-breaking ceremonies, actual renovation of the Kaufman Building in downtown Sidney into 60 senior citizen apartments is set to begin next week. The building at 121 W. Poplar St. will be called Canal Place. The renovation is expected to cost $2.9 million. Most of the financing is from Jacobs Investments of Cleveland, which has developed the Nautica Entertainment Complex in the Cleveland Flats.

The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently named new officers and discussed its gift certificate program. Jim Davis of Bank One was chosen second vice chairman. After the meeting, Thomas Boecker of Wilson Memorial Hospital agreed to serve as treasurer.

Sketch: Lest anyone forget what Christmas is all about, Mary and the Christ Child are depicted here in a drawing by Cory Wurstner, a seventh grader at Bridgeview Middle School. There are now only four days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

