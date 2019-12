TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be hosting a free showing of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St. Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, cafe style seating, popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.