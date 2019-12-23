Big Brothers Big Sisters receives Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund Grant

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently received a grant from the Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund of The Community Foundation of Shelby County. The grant will help offset the cost of their after-school Big Buddies program during the 2019-2020 school year.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The agency is currently utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. The non-profit agency relies on United Way funding, grants, financial contributions, and fundraisers to support their ongoing efforts to mentor at-risk youth. Their next major fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, will be held on March 6 and 7, 2020, at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBo’s Lanes in Versailles. Anyone wishing to make a big difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering, financial contribution, event sponsorship, or event participation can contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.