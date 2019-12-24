125 years

December 24, 1894

The inventory and appraisement of the estate of W.J. Sherman, deceased, recently of Loramies, shows the actual market value of the estate to be $36,471. Under the law, estates over $20,000 pay an inheritance tax of one percent. This is the first estate in the history of the county on which an inheritance tax has been levied.

———

A fine display of extra finished nickel-plated hollowware from the foundry of the Sidney Hollowware Co. is exhibited in the windows of James Rostron and Markland and McCaslin.

100 years ago

December 24, 1919

An ordinance to authorize annexation of an area from Wapakoneta Avenue, west to the B. & O. railroad to the city was given a second reading by city council.

George Ehrhardt and Franklin Conner drove from Chicago to Sidney yesterday, making the entire trip of 313 miles in 13 hours. The drive was made in a Ford coupe. Leaving Chicago at 5:30a.m., they arrived in Sidney at 6:30 p.m., reporting the roads in excellent shape.

75 years ago

December 24, 1944

The beauty of music as played by master hands delighted the capacity audience at Warner’s Ohio theater last evening as the Cincinnati Symphony orchestra played its “pop” concert as the initial number of the 1944-45 concert series sponsored by the Sidney Concert association.

50 years ago

December 24, 1969

Miss Mary Humphrey, a senior at Tennessee A & I State University, was named to the dean’s list for the fall quarter, attaining a four point grade average. The honor student is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James P. Humphrey.

———

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Dick J. Adams, R.R. 5, Sidney, has qualified for the Holstein-Friesian Association of America’s highest recognition for dairy farmers. The Progressive Breeders Registry award is made for meeting requirements of excellence.

25 years ago

December 24, 1994

Kent J. Craver has joined Mutual Federal Savings Bank assuming the position of vice president of consumer lending for the locally-owned bank. “We are very pleased to have Kent on board and look forward to his contribution and guidance in the expansion of our consumer loan department,” said Randy A. Herron, chief executive officer. Cynthia McRill has been promoted to the position of vice president of lending and compliance for the bank.

———

After operating a wholesale business for several years out of his home, Dock H. Foy has decided to open a combination wholesale/retail location in downtown Sidney. Fame Supply Inc., 122 W. Poplar St., opened its doors Friday. Foy said he will have a pre-grand opening sale before the official opening Jan. 2.

———

Sketch: A colorful Christmas candle captures the spirit of the holiday in this picture drawn by Alex Freisthler, a fourth grader at Anna Elementary School. Today’s the last day before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

