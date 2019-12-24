Minster BOE approves transfer of funds

MINSTER – At its end-of-year meeting on Dec. 19, the Minster Board of Education, heard an update on left-over building funds, thanked departing board members for their service, approved donations and recognized student accomplishments.

During an update on the high school renovation project, led by Superintendent Brenda Boeke, the board decided to transfer the $92,428 in the contingency fund to to the permanent improvement fund to pay for $75,359 of wish list items. The contingency funding came from $40,553 of unspent money returned by Garmann and Miller, plus $51,875 of interest earned on the project funds.

The board also recognized outgoing board members Kurt Forsthoefel and John Heitbrink for serving on the board. Forsthhoefel had served since 2008 and Heitbrink since 2010. Each received a crystal plaque.

New board members Ted Oldiges and Rich Bruns will join Connie Meiring, Trina Nixon and Sandy Schulze on the board in January.

The board expressed thanks for three donations. These included $2,000 from Area Energy & Electric for the Vocational Ag Program, $100 from the American Legion Auxiliary for the school library, and $200 from the New Bremen Foundation Backpack Committee for the No Shame Lunch Fund.

Trent Roetgerman, son of Jeff and Donna Roetgerman, was recognized for being named First Team All-Ohio in football as a receiver.

Grades K to 6 principal Leanne Keller said the winners of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade spelling bees were:

• Fourth grade: Cooper Coverman, Eli Zumberger, Jonathan Bergman, Luke Pfeil; Alternate: Michael Wendeln

• Fifth grade: Tyler Bergman, Brooke Garringer, Alexis Gonzalez, Molly Brame; Alternate: Audrey Meyer

• Sixth grade: Chase Dirksen, Cole Albers, Kiersten Williams, Lucy Schmiesing; Alternate: Ellie Grieshop

The students will go on to compete at the district bee to be held in January.

Keller also reported that 91 percent third-grade students made promotion level scores on the reading test.

Additionally she reported teachers are involved in professional development which includes reviewing math texts for adoption next year, taking Into Reading training provided by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and utilizing a comprehensive OST data tool provided through the Mercer County curriculum support team.

Junior/Senior High Principal Austin Kaylor said congratulation went to the following students, who will be representing their grade in the school-wide Spelling Bee held on Jan, 15.

• Seventh grade: Bo Dwenger, Tyler Hess, Sophie Werling, Allison Zhang and Sam Reed (alternate)

• Eighth grade: James Boehnlein, Ryan Halpin, Jacob Keller, Lydia Mescher and Abby Lamm (alternate)

Kaylor said the junior varsity and varsity Academic Teams recently wrapped up their seasons. The junior varsity team finished the regular season with a 5-5 overall record and placed sixth at the MAC Junior Varsity Scholastic Bowl.

Junior varsity team members included Jaylyn Albers, Jacob Beair, Reddy Bernhold, Becca Blanco, Kaylee Burke, Morgan Davis, Layne Voisard and Blaine Wilson.

The varsity team went 3-5 during the regular season, then took third at the MAC Scholastic Bowl.

Varsity team members included Alayna Albers, Casey Blanco, Katelyn Eilerman, Ethan Otting, Austin Felice, Alex Heuker, Isaac Heuker and Ethan Lehmkuhl.

The team also included a “practice squad” of students who are not able to participate in matches due to other extracurriculars or schedule constraints. Members of the practice squad were Devon Schultz, Kate Larger, Lauren Mox, Meghan Wiss, Averi Wolf and Nora Schwartz.

Kaylor also congratulated Coach Geron Stokes and the varsity football team on another winning season. After a 9-1 regular season, the team fell to eventual state champion Anna in the regional quarterfinals.

Earning All-MAC honors were the following Wildcats:

• First Team: Trent Roetgerman (also First Team All-Ohio), Dustin Frericks, Dylan Sharp, Alex

Schmitmeyer, Jacob Niemeyer and Kyle Riethman

• Second Team: Brendan Bornhorst and Kody Richard

• Honorable Mention: Bryan Falk, Leland Frick, Alex Frimel and Phil Trzaska

• Co-Coach of the Year: Geron Stokes

In new business, the board approved a resolution presented by District Treasurer Laura Klosterman, adopting a Section 125 Flexible Fringe Benefits Plan. They also approved Tri Star Advisory Board request to purchase a skid loader for $46,603.33. The skid loader would be used in the programs of Construction, Ag. Mechanics, Animal Health and would also be used for snow removal.

The board set the January Organizational Meeting for Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and named Connie Meiring as the president pro tempore. The 8 p.m. regular meeting will follow. The board also established compensation for board members at the current pay of $50 for up to 12 meetings per year.

In personnel the board approved hiring Mason Demange as a long term substitute for second semester. They also hired Todd Wagner as the evening custodian at the elementary school, Jeff Blanke as girls bowling coach and John Inskeep as junior varsity softball coach. Kayla Wuebker- Belcher was approved as a volunteer for junior high girls basketball.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

