Two vehicle crash near Russia

Two vehicles collided on the 1000 block of Miami Shelby West Road south of Russia around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The collision occurred when one of the vehicles turned into the path of the other while entering a driveway. A man was injured in the accident. Two children sustained minor injuries. Four people total were involved in the accident. The Russia Fire Department and Versailles EMS responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News