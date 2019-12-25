Five new trustees elected to 2020 United Way Board

SIDNEY — Dawn Eilert, Vice President, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce; Ashley Himes, owner and agent, Ashley Himes State Farm; Brad Hoge, director of Wealth Management, McCrate & DeLaet Financial Advisers; Linda Maurer, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; and Ryan Shurts, Human Resources coordinator, Freshway Foods, have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 01, 2020.

“We are adding five strong leaders that are passionate and committed to the communities where they live and work. The five bring a deep wealth of knowledge and skill to the board and I look forward to working with them. We are grateful they have agreed to serve our organization,” said Scott Barr, president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way.

Eilert, a resident of Sidney, joins the Student United Way Committee and will remain on the Marketing and Events Committee where she served as a community volunteer. She is a graduate of Sidney High School and Northwestern College where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Management. She has been an active community volunteer serving as a POWER member, current director of Tar Hollow Christian Camp, past board member and secretary of S & H Products, and past president and treasurer of Charity League. She is married to Barry, and they have one child.

Himes, a resident of Sidney, will co-chair the Marketing and Events Committee. She is a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and attended Clark State University, Hondoros College of Business and the American College of Financial Services. She is the current president of the Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional’s group, YP Connect, a member of POWER, the Professional Division Leader the past two years of the United Way annual campaign, and a member of Charity League. She is married to Roland, and they have four children.

Hoge, a resident of New Knoxville, joins the Finance and Marketing and Events Committees. He is a graduate of New Knoxville High School. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Cincinnati. He is vice president of New Knoxville Youth Baseball, serves on the finance committee at First Church of New Knoxville, and was the president of the Midwest Ohio National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers. He is married to Krista and they have three children.

Maurer, a resident of Fort Loramie, joins the Enhanced Giving and the Special Projects Committees. She is a graduate from Anna High School and earned her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Kettering College of Medical Arts, Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a board member of the Ohio Organization for Nursing Leadership, past chair person of the West Central Ohio Organization for Nursing Leadership, and steering committee member of the Ohio Action Coalition. She is married to Jim and they have four children.

Shurts, a resident of Anna, joins the Special Projects and Marketing and Events Committee. He is a graduate of Sidney High School and attended Sinclair Community College where he earned his Associate’s Degree in Exercise and Sports Management. He is the Assistant Head Wrestling Coach for Sidney High School.