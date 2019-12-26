Alzheimer’s Association available to help veterans during the holidays

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association’s Military Task Force works to connect veterans and active military, who may be experiencing memory issues, with trained professionals at the Alzheimer’s Association who deal with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Since veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Disorders (TBI) have a 60 percent greater chance of developing dementia, the Association’s focus is to provide veterans and military personnel with information, support services and care consultation, whether they have received an official Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis or they have not. The holiday season can be stressful.

If you suspect that you or your loved one is being impacted, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900