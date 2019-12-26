PIQUA — The community is invited to join Suzie Hawkes, “Mistress of Fun,” to celebrate at the YWCA Monthly Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

”There will be games and trivia to reminisce our 100 year anniversary,” said Hawkes. “We will celebrate our centennial year and recall so many wonderful things from our past. You won’t want to miss this nostalgic, fun-filled day.”

The program is free and open to the public. A noon luncheon follows the program and is $7 per person. Reservations for the program and luncheon must be made by Monday, Jan. 6.

For more information or reservations, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626.