Chris Neth, of Sidney, took advantage of unseasonably warm weather to golf at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday, Dec. 26. While most of the recent snow had melted patches could still be found in shaded areas. Neth said it was also his birthday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN122719SnowGolf.jpg Chris Neth, of Sidney, took advantage of unseasonably warm weather to golf at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday, Dec. 26. While most of the recent snow had melted patches could still be found in shaded areas. Neth said it was also his birthday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News