semi tractor trailer gets tangled

Botkins firefighters lift a cable off of the top of a semi tractor trailer in the parking lot of the Gulf gas station in Botkins on Thursday, Dec. 26. The truck driver ran into the cable while trying to leave the parking lot. The cable was hanging lower than it was supposed to possibly due to wear and tear from weather. No one was hurt. The cable is believed to be a communications cable. Botkins police also responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News