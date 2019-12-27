125 years

December 27, 1894

Large delegations of Knight Templars from Bellefontaine and Toledo are expected to be in Sidney Friday evening for the conferring of the Red Cross degree on a class of 18 postulants. The famed hospitality of the Sidney Knight Templars has spread far and wide.

———

The building line connecting Cincinnati and Dayton and perhaps extending northward has aroused the C.H. & D. railroad to a realization that something must be done in the way of competition. The railroad is now considering a plan to string trolley wires over the C.H. & D. tracks and operate electric cars on the regular bed between steam trains.

100 years ago

December 27, 1919

Dorothy Rauth was the winner of the big bisque doll given away in the Santa Claus contest sponsored by Piper’s Store, which closed Christmas Eve. She had 19,080 votes. Arthur Knauer won the aeroplane, first prize for the boys, with 11,115 votes. Fifty-nine children were in the contest which included drawing a picture of Santa Claus and receiving the votes of shoppers.

75 years ago

December 27, 1944

William Schull and Silas Jones were present at the regular session of council last night, asking members to give consideration to annexing Second, Third and Fourth Avenues. It was the final council meeting for Service Director Rex Price, who takes over as county engineer the first of the year.

———

Continued heavy fighting in the Bastogne area was reported today by General Eisenhower’s headquarters as the Germans continued to push their offensive.

50 years ago

December 27, 1969

BOTKINS – Service awards were presented and drivers’ safety records recognized during the annual employees’ Christmas party of the Botkins Grain and Feed Co. Presented watches in recognition of their 25 years of employment were Don Ambos and Charles Dietz. Presentation of the various awards was made by Warren Loy, president of the firm.

25 years ago

December 27, 1994

There will be lots of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ paraphernalia and Barbie dolls under Christmas trees throughout Sidney and Shelby County this year, store managers say. “Anything to do with the Power Rangers, that whole field, is very popular,” she reported. One area of sales that does exceptionally well at Christmas at Wal-Mart is electronics. “It’s the No. 1 category in the store and it has been all season,” she stated.

———

ANNA – In boxing terminology, round 3 is over. But the bout could go all 12, according to Sidney officials. The mood at Tuesday’s Anna Village Council meeting, though, was that the match had already gone the distance, and both the village and Honda of America had won. Honda has agreed to pay the total cost of a new wastewater treatment plant for the village in order to satisfy Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and bring Anna in compliance with environmental regulation. In turn, the village agreed to let the engine-manufacturing plant out of its wastewater treatment contract. That clears the way for the company to negotiate with the City of Sidney for future wastewater treatment service.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

