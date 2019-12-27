Ehemann re-elected to CCAO Board of Directors

COLUMBUS — The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) has announced Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann has been selected to serve on the 2020 CCAO board of directors.

“CCAO has worked to renew the state-county partnership to improve the quality of life for Ohio’s residents, and I’m honored to be a part of the board of directors as we continue strengthening the relationship for the benefit of our citizens,” Ehemann said. “Through CCAO, we are 88 counties working together as one voice to advocate for efficient and effective county government and to exchange best practices that benefit taxpayers.”

Ehemann, who was elected as commissioner in 2010, has been a member of the CCAO Board since 2014 and just completed 2019 as the CCAO president. She has been very engaged in several CCAO committees including Tax and Finance, Justice and Public Safety, Water Quality, and Jobs, Economic Development and Infrastructure.

“Commissioner Ehemann is a strong advocate for counties, and I am grateful she will continue to offer her expertise with the CCAO board,” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.