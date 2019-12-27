Merry Christmas/Happy Birthday baby!

Parents Josie and Josh Hoying, of Anna, welcomed a Christmas Day baby at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health. Baby Jordyn Noel was born on Dec. 25, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. To see Baby Hoying or any other baby born at Wilson Health,visit www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link.

Parents Josie and Josh Hoying, of Anna, welcomed a Christmas Day baby at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health. Baby Jordyn Noel was born on Dec. 25, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. To see Baby Hoying or any other baby born at Wilson Health,visit www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Parents-with-Baby1.jpg Parents Josie and Josh Hoying, of Anna, welcomed a Christmas Day baby at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health. Baby Jordyn Noel was born on Dec. 25, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. To see Baby Hoying or any other baby born at Wilson Health,visit www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link. Courtesy photo