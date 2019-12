Hazel Spenceley, 2, of Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of Paul and Kim Spenceley, hops out of spring mounted toy car at Plum Ridge Park on Thursday, Dec. 27. Hazel was in town visiting her grandpa, John Boedighelmer, for Christmas.

