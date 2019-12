Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Doc Foy Jr., 30, 705 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:45 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Meredith Groves, 49, 703 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:29 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Amber Couchot, 39, 1366 Constitution Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brittany Eary, 20, 728 Clinton Ave., was served a summons for trespassing.

TUESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Plywood, valued at $20, was reported damaged at 900 Chestnut Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:21 to 9:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:40 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

-7:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm, due to system trouble.

-2:13 to 8:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.