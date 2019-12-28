125 years

December 28, 1894

G.E. Martin, of Anna, who has been attending the Miami Medical College in Cincinnati, has been elected president of his class which will graduate this year. The class numbers 35 and commencement exercises will be held in April.

———

The Knickerbocker express on the Big Four the other night was hauled over the hills between Union City and Bellefontaine, 59 miles in 69 minutes, stopping here to take on water, and at three railroad crossings. This is said to be the fastest time ever made with a passenger train between points.

100 years ago

December 28, 1919

Judge J.D. Barnes and Henry Miller, driving automobiles, collided at the corner of North Street and Main Avenue Sunday morning. Both machines were considerably damaged but no one was injured.

75 years ago

December 28, 1944

Harry Reitz was elected elder at the annual election of officers at St. Johns Lutheran Church. Harry Kratt and Robert Stump were named deacons; Harry Scheiber, trustee; Herman Schlagetter, recording secretary; Fred Kaser, treasurer, and C.D. Lerch, building fund secretary.

———

A farewell dinner for Rev. and Mrs. W. Wood Duff was held by members of the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church in the church dining room last evening. The Duffs leave Saturday for Nashville, Tenn., where he has accepted pastorate of the Hillsboro Presbyterian church.

50 years ago

December 28, 1969

BELLEFONTAINE – The “Eagles Nest,” a structure at the hilltop of Valley Hi Ski Resort, was completely destroyed by flames early Sunday morning causing a loss that may run more than $10,000. The lodge built of heavy rough lumber housed a large four-sided fireplace.

———

Ralph Sailor slugged out a sizzling 270 to highlight the Jackson Center League at Wapakoneta the other night. The big game gave Ralph a big series of 620, but his Zorn Insurance dropped a 3-1 verdict to Carl’s Marathon.

25 years ago

December 28, 1994

Local residents have come together to take part in a citizens group to urge City of Sidney officials to consider alternatives in talks with Honda of America concerning the Anna engine plant becoming a city sewerage customer. Bill McClain, a spokesman for the group, said members hope to organize public meetings on the issue. He said consensus in the group is that Honda not be a wastewater customer unless the company agrees to annex into the city.

———

A pet boarding facility has opened in rural Sidney. Larry and Julie Music recently opened The Country-Side Boarding Kennel at 17400 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, six miles north of Sidney. The kennel has a capacity for 28 dogs and six cats. There are 18 indoor-outdoor runs in two sizes, four by 11 feet and four by 16 feet with chain-link fencing.

———

In addition to all those New Year’s resolutions and that vow to peel off some of those excess pounds brought on by holiday feasts, residents in Shelby County and across the state will have one more things to remember come Jan. 1 – dialing the area code for all long distance calls placed within their area code.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

