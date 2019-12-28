SDN site for ‘Java for G.I.s’

SIDNEY — The American Red Cross is inviting the public to participate in a project to support those who are serving and those who have served, by donating cans of coffee to the “Java for G.I.s” program. The donated cans will be given to area veterans’ facilities.

The coffee is being collected now through the end of December and will be delivered to the Dayton Veterans Administration Hospitals, which is where veterans go for treatment, Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, as well as VA subsidiaries in Springfield, Piqua, Sidney and Greenville.

The public can drop off coffee at the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.