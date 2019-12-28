One injured in crash

A man crashed his vehicle into an empty parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.

A man crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m.. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_5577.jpg A man crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m.. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_5598.jpg

A man crashed his vehicle into an empty parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.