One injured in crash

A man crashed his vehicle into an empty parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.
A man crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m.. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.
A man crashed his vehicle into an empty parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.