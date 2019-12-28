Posted on by

One injured in crash


A man crashed his vehicle into an empty parked car on the 400 block of Greenback Road in Fort Loramie around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The driver was taken to Wilson Health. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Fort Loramie Police Department is investigating.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

