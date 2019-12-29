No t-shirt weather

Jim Marsh, left, and Ben McClain, both of Sidney, had to take off their shirts when they started to overheat during a run at Tawawa Park on Sunday, Dec. 29. McClain said they were motivated to run because “The rain took a pause an it’s a beautiful day.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News