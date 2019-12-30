Auditions for outreach tour set

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will be holding auditions for an educational outreach tour featuring Beatrix Potter’s story of “Peter Rabbit” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Thursday, Jan. 9, in the west storefront next to the theatre.

No preparation is required. Those interested in auditioning are asked to bring comfortable clothing and a list of potential scheduling conflicts. The audition will consist of cold readings and theatre games.

The tour will be performing at various schools in and around the community. Performers will be expected to attend one weekend and one weekday evening rehearsal per week, and must have periodic daytime availability. Each performer will receive a small stipend per production.

For questions or concerns, call Laney Shaw, director of education and engagement at 937-498-1921 or office@sidneytheatre.com.