Grief education, support group to meet

FORT LORAMIE — A new GriefShare group will be meeting Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Parish Office Center of St. Michael Church, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. The program is 13 weeks long, with meetings every Monday, and offers education about the grief process as well as support from others.

The group consists of watching a DVD with helpful information from grief counselors and people who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. Discussion follows the programming; however, no one is required to talk. The facilitators are Diane Schulze and Bobby Bender.

Those attending the group may park behind the Parish Office Center. Reservations are not required and all are welcome to attend. If you have questions, feel free to contact either Rose Meyer by calling 937-295-2891 or emailing rosem@nflregion.org, or Bobby Bender by calling 937-295-3449 or emailing bobbywhitebender@gmail.com.