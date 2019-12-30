Ready to party!!

Rolling Hills Skatking Rink staff is putting the finishing touches on the New Year’s Eve Party Tuesday evening. Rolling Hills Skating Rink will host a New Year’s Eve party from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The New Year’s party will be limited to the first 250 guests. There will be $1,000 worth of prizes given away in a balloon drop, which will feature 2,020 balloons, and guests will have a chance to win a 40-inch television. Admission for the New Year’s party will be $25, which will include skate rental, party favors, sauerkraut, sausage and hot dogs at midnight and doughnuts and chocolate milk in the morning. Parents need to sign permission slips for their children for both events. For guests who don’t want to stay the entire night, parents can pick them up at 1 a.m. For more information, visit https://skaterollinghills.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/rollinghillsskate/, call 937-492-7587 or visit the rink at 105 E. Russell Road in Sidney.

