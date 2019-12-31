What’s your 2020 resolution?

SIDNEY—The decade is almost over, and 2020 is nearly here—which means it’s the season for New Year’s resolutions.

Board of Elections Director Pamela Kerrigan hopes to implement beliefs from the book “The Four Agreements” into her life in 2020.

“The four agreements are to not take anything personally, always do your best, do not assume anything, and be impeccable with your word. The book tells you, if you can do these four things, you’re accomplishing quite a bit — the best for your life,” Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan’s personal resolution for 2020 is the same as her 2019 resolution, which was to live a healthier lifestyle and eat better.

“I try to say ‘thank you’ every day, constantly say ‘thank you’. That’s the shortest and best prayer, ‘thank you’.”

She’s most looking forward to spending time with her family and traveling in 2020.

Shelby County Tresurer John Coffield accomplished his 2019 resolution to commit to his exercises and physical therapy following knee replacement surgery.

“My big thing is to stop procrastinating, but I might have to put that off a little bit,” Coffield said when asked about his 2020 resolutions. “My big thing is to continue serving the tax payers of Shelby County, and take each day as it comes.”

Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet resolved to be a better person in 2019, and feels as though he’s accomplished that.

“I haven’t really put anything together,” Guillozet said when asked about his 2020 resolutions. “I’ll continue to try to be a better person and help where I can. Professionally, I’d like to get re-elected for county commissioner again.”

In 2020, he’s most looking forward to spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst’s 2019 resolutions were to continue growing his family, and he welcomed his 14th and 15th grandchildren into the world. 2020 has a similar path laid out for Bornhorst.

“We’re expecting one here in 2020,” Bornhorst said. “That’ll be our 16th grandchild, and we’re always wishing the best for our family.”

In 2020, Bornhorst looks forward to continue serving the citizens of Shelby County.

“I look forward to every day. We continue to make, I think, Shelby County the best piece of the pie,” Bornhorst said. “There’s always some challenges as far as county work, and also as a farmer. Every year’s a different year, so you just take them as they come.”

Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann is looking forward to reading more and spending more quality time with family.

“I have a new grandson, and he’ll be a year old in January,” Ehemann said. “He’s just growing and developing every day, and becoming his own little guy, and it’s exciting to watch and be a part of.”

As the Mayor of Sidney, Mike Barhorst went into 2019 hoping to work with the bicentennial committee to help make Shelby County’s Bicentennial celebration a series of events that truly help Shelby Countians better appreciate their heritage, and he feels as though only the citizens of Shelby County can decide if he was successful. In 2020, Barhorst hopes to continue his work with the bicentennial committee, to work with council members in advancing the council’s goals for the city of Sidney, to continue work with the Ohio Municipal League to strengthen that organization, and to live another year of what he has deemed “a wonderful, great adventure.

”I remain grateful for the confidence of the voters who have again returned me to office, and look forward to the continued growth of our community,” Barhorst said.

Sheriff John Lenhart didn’t make any personal resolutions in 2019, but finds his resolution for 2020 is to look past political parties and support people who want to work together.

“I’m really bothered by what goes on nationally with both sides of the political aisle. My republican friends are clear to the right, and my democrat friends are clear to the left,” Lenhart said. “I’m going to support persons who want to work together, rather than march to the tune of their political leaders. I’ve had all that I can handle.”

Although Lenhart is not seeking re-election in 2020, he still has a year left in his term and hopes to get citizens in Shelby County to work with the Sheriff’s Office on scams.

“The key is prevention. Our dispatch gets two or three calls every day on somebody scamming somebody, or somebody trying to scam somebody,” Lenhart said. “The bottom line is, for citizens, to be alert. There’s no such thing as free lunches, none of those freebies—those are all scams, from every standpoint. Be alert, stay away from that stuff. Help us help you.”

Lenhart is most looking forward to the downturn in drugs in 2020. According to Lenhart, in 2018 there were 3,764 persons who died in Ohio due to drug overdoses. So far in 2019, only 2,607 persons have died in Ohio due to a drug overdose. While the toxology reports are anywhere from three to six weeks behind, Lenhart feels that things are going in the right direction.

“There’s still all kinds of drug problems out there, drug usage, drug abuse, and as an end result of that, our jail is full. It’s not going away, but the death part is going down, which is a blessing,” Lenhart said.

Lenhart, overall, is at the point in his career where he’s looking forward to moving forward with his life, but is grateful for the terms he’s served as sheriff of Shelby County.

“It’s been a fantastic journey for me to be the sheriff of this county twice, and some of the offices I’ve held at the state and federal level, it’s been a fantastic journey, but it’s time to move on,” Lenhart said.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

