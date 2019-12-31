125 years

December 31, 1894

About 7:30 this morning, Ralph Fielding, the 12-year-old son of Charles Fielding, started with a few friends to skate up the canal to Port Jefferson. He skated about four miles and becoming tired sat down on the bank to rest. His friends skated on and when they returned a few hours later they found him in a benumbed condition. They hauled him down the canal on his skates and carried him home. His condition is not believed to be serious.

———

Two new subscriptions were added to the telephone exchange today, John Heiser’s coal office and the United States Express Co. Piper Brothers have also put in a telephone.

100 years ago

December 31, 1919

The November election on ratification of National Prohibition has been contested in three precincts in Shelby County – South Clinton, North Franklin, and East Salem. An order to this effect has been served on the local board by the clerk of the special court in Franklin County, where the recounting of the votes will be held.

75 years ago

December 31, 1944

Allied field headquarters today reported that the German drive into Belgium has been contained on both flanks, and the spearhead apparently blunted. There is, however, no indication of a general Nazi withdrawal.

———

Word from San Francisco today indicates that Dick Flanagan may start at full back for the East in its game with the West in the Shrine classic.

50 years ago

December 31, 1969

Members of the newly-appointed Shelby County Hospital Building Commission completed its organization Tuesday by electing Warren Loy, Botkins, as chairman. Also named during the session held with the county commissioners in their office in the court house were Dr. Richard Breece, vice chairman, and William T. Amos, secretary.

25 years ago

December 31, 1994

Photo: Local Habitat For Humanity officials look on as Carlene Stearns opens the front door of 216 S. Walnut Ave. Habitat officials recently transferred ownership of the home to Stearns, representing the end of the partnership year between the parties. This is the first home completed by Habitat For Humanity.

———

Photo: The steel framework goes up for an addition to Color and Composites Technologies Inc., 1062 Fourth Ave. near Fair Road. The addition will add 73,000 square feet of warehouse space and 2,700 square feet of office and employee locker room.

———

PIQUA – An era will come to an end tonight when The Spot in Piqua closes its doors after pleasing the palates of customers with hamburgers, homemade pies and other treats for 38 years. Sidney High School graduate John Hepler announced the restaurant will close at 11 pm. He said he had hoped to sell the business, but a deal fell through this week, so he’s closing up shop. He is the son of the late Robert Hepler, who owned The Spot in Sidney for many years and purchased The Spot in Piqua in 1957.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

