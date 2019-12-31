A look back at the top photos of the year

Courtney Ratermann, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Todd and Emily Ratermann, runs under a parachute at the Holy Angels Catholic Church annual Parish Picnic Saturday, June 22.

Trevor Ludwig, 6, of Sidney, son of Ethan and Kassie Ludwig, chows down on a rib at the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

The sun sets on Lake Loramie Sunday, Nov. 24 as viewed from Filburns Island boat ramp and picnic area.

The Anna rockets football team cheers on people who helped them along the way in their journey to win the Division VI state championship game. The rockets held a post game rally at the Anna football stadium on Friday.

Raelyn Jones, front, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Brandon and Kristin Jones, and Aaliyah Cotterman, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Shayla and John Cogrove, take part in human wheelbarrow race during Whittier Elementary Field Day. The Field Day was held Thursday, May 16. Kids also had potato sack races, jumped in a jump house and ate Kona Ice from a truck parked in front.

A rock next to the Sidney High School tennis courts was a popular place for kids to watch the 2019 Sidney fireworks on Thursday, July 4. The Sidney Civic Band performed during the display. One small hiccup at the end came when the fireworks show had appeared to end and people started to leave, the tennis court lights were turned back on and then what appeared to be the intended grand finale went off.

Large flakes of snow fall around The Spot Monday, Nov. 11.

A train crosses the Big Four Bridge framed by yellow fall leaves on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Perry Port Salem rescue EMT Kelsey Beam carries a very wet and cold dog away from a house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.

Damien Leugers, right, 12, padals his kayak with his sister, Kaydence Duncum, 9, both of Bokins, in tow through the flooded yard of Ron and Diane Meyer, located on West Walnut Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer. The siblings are the children of Jennifer and Brad Duncum.