125 Years

January 1, 1895

The incorporators and parties interested in the Sidney Electric Street Railway to connect Sidney and Minster, are investigating the probable cost of the undertaking, preparatory to making definite arrangements for construction of the road.

———

James E. Way will retire from the office of prosecuting attorney next Monday. He has held the office for six years and during that time has prosecuted 36 prisoners who were found guilty of penitentiary offenses. Joe Barnes, who succeeds Mr. Way, is a bright young man and will make a good prosecutor.

———

The report of Health Officer LeFevre for the month of December shows a total of 11 births and two deaths in the city. The latter were caused by typhoid fever and paralysis.

100 Years

January 1, 1920

Members of the Sidney Board of Education completed their reorganization for the new year, when they met last evening, naming Dr. J.F. Richeson, president; Carl Custenborder, vice president; and R.O. Bingham, secretary

———

Deputy Collector Walter Eisenstein, who has been in the Internal Revenue Service for the past five months with headquarters at Toledo, has been assigned to work in Shelby and Champaign counties.

———

W.H. Higgins, of Orange township, and Virgil Weber, of Perry township, have purchased new Briscoe touring cars from E.S. Brautigam.

———

Documents made public in Washington today by the Justice Department reveal plans of the Communist and Communist Labor parties, against whom the great raids by government agents are directed, to gain control of all labor organizations as the means of fermenting revolution.

75 Years

January 1, 1945

Mrs. Frank Gleason has returned home after spending the holidays serving as a nurse’s aide in the military hospital at Camp Atterbury, Ind. She was Sidney’s first Red Cross aide to volunteer a two-week period of service to aid the overworked staff in the receiving hospital for injured men brought home from overseas.

———

Battling though a blinding snowstorm, the American First Army drove 3½ miles through the northern arm of the German salient in Belgium today.

50 Years

January 1, 1970

RUSSIA – Dennis York, a native of this community, has assumed his duties as manager of the Russia branch of the Citizen-Baughman National Bank.

York, 24, has been associated with the local branch since Oct. 1. Prior to that he graduated from Russia High School and The Miami Jacobs Business College, Dayton, with an associate degree in accounting.

———

Fort Loramie started the new year the same way it ended the old – by keeping its Shelby County League record unblemished. The Redskins rolled over Fairlawn 75-42. Playing on Fairlawn’s home court, Fort Loramie jumped out to an early lead and was never threatened.

Fort Loramie’s Randy Schafer was high-point man for the night with 19. Russ Barhorst added 16, Tony Winner 13, and Jerry Gephart 13.

25 Years

January 1, 1995

From now on, all people renewing their Ohio driver’s license or getting a new license will be asked, “Would you like to register to vote?” It has been nicknamed Ohio’s “motor voter” law.

Several states had adopted the registration alternative. It picked up the “motor voter” moniker because of the connection with state driver’s licenses.

———

Kantessa Zwiebel, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Zwiebel, 22499 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, was elected president of the 1995 Shelby County Junior Fair Board at a re-organization meeting.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

