Balloons and hundreds of dollars in cash rain down at the stroke of midnight in Rolling Hills Skate on Wednesday, January 1. An all night new year’s eve party was held at the roller skating rink. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN010219newYears.jpg Balloons and hundreds of dollars in cash rain down at the stroke of midnight in Rolling Hills Skate on Wednesday, January 1. An all night new year’s eve party was held at the roller skating rink. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News