Taking the polar plunge

Claire Schmitmeyer, left, of Coldwater, and Jacob Kleinhenz, of Maria Stein, jump into Lake Loramie on new year’s day. Fifteen people jumped into Lake Loramie on Wednesday, Jan. 1, as part of an annual tradition started by the Rev. Ethan Moore. He organized the annual jump to dedicate the new year to Jesus through his mother, Mary, on her feast day. Due to recent warm weather there was no ice on the lake that needed to be cut through for the jump. The jump occurred at around 12:45 p.m. with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees. Some of the jumpers were warm enough to stand around and talk outside of their cars after the jump.

